Dana White Unsure Of Diego Sanchez’s Future After UFC 253 Loss

UFC president, Dana White doesn’t know what is next for Diego Sanchez.

On the prelims of UFC 253, Sanchez was the biggest betting underdog against Jake Matthews and suffered a lopsided decision loss. In the fight, the veteran did not look good.

Following the event, White said it is tough but he will have to talk to his guys to discuss what they do with Sanchez.

“I love Diego Sanchez, and I don’t know,” White said at the UFC 253 post-fight news conference (via MMAJunkie). “It’s something I’ve got to think about, and it’s obviously something that I’ve got to talk to the guys about back when we get home in the office and see what everybody thinks. I got these guys now – you got Diego Sanchez, who fights his heart out every time he fights, he was part of ‘TUF 1,’ everybody knows how I feel about those guys, and he’s just a great person.”

The UFC boss says Sanchez is like Cowboy Cerrone where they are getting older and racking up losses. So, perhaps he advises “Nightmare” to hang up the gloves or books him in a retirement fight against another legend like Demian Maia who has wanted to fight Sanchez.