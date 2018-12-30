UFC President Dana White Provides Update On Brock Lesnar

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says Brock Lesnar will let him know when he’s ready to fight.

The stage was set for heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier to defend his gold against Lesnar. After Cormier won the championship back in July against Stipe Miocic, Lesnar walked inside the Octagon and shoved Cormier. While the hype train looked to be at full speed, it has slowed down considerably since.

Dana White Talks Brock Lesnar’s Fighting Future

There have been many questions surrounding the fighting future of Lesnar, especially with the new deal he signed with WWE. During the UFC 232 post-fight press conference, White addressed those concerns (via Damon Martin):

“He’s not out of the picture. I think he’s already under contract with me. So we were talking about it and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE. What I think happens is he’s in a very unique position cause he can play this thing between UFC and WWE. They get right down to the wire and I think Vince [McMahon] throws so much money at him that he says ‘all right I’ll do it again.’ Cause this is here no matter what. When he’s ready, he can come in here and fight and he’s going to make a s—t load of money here, too. So it makes sense. I’m assuming that’s what’s going on.

“One of the things you guys know about me, I don’t wait for anybody. I’m not f—king waiting around for anybody. I’m rolling with the business. Guy doesn’t want to fight this year? It’s all good. It doesn’t matter how big you are, what your deal is, you don’t want to fight, do your thing. When you’re ready to fight, you come back and you talk to me and we’ll figure something out.”

Do you care whether or not Brock Lesnar makes his UFC return?