Dana White Was “The Most Upset Guy On The Planet” After Post-UFC 229 Melee

After a great UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV), the amazing night of fights was sadly overshadowed by what occurred after the main event. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully retained his title over Conor McGregor. He submitted the Irishman in the fourth round via neck crank. After the fight, however, Khabib jumped the Octagon to attack a Team McGregor cornerman.

That cornerman was jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis, who was allegedly antagonizing Khabib from cageside. This sparked a huge brawl between both teams, inside and outside the Octagon. The entire ordeal left not only a black eye on the event, but the sport as a whole. UFC President Dana White was especially upset by the matter.

After several years of working hard to overcome so many misconceptions about the sport. All that work was essentially flushed down the toilet in a matter of minutes. During a recent interview with ESPN, White said he was “the most upset guy on the planet” after the post-fight melee (via For The Win):

“For me personally, all the work I put that I put into this the last 20 years of my life… I didn’t want to see it go down like that, I was upset about it. I was the only one. The rest of the world could care less.

“For me, it was just our biggest moment, the most people watching ever, and that’s just not who we are. And it’s not even who Khabib is. He said many time after the fight that he went crazy after the fight and it happens sometimes.

“This is the fight business. But yeah, I was the most upset guy on the planet after that fight. Nobody else cared.”

What do you think about White’s comments regarding the post-UFC 229 melee?