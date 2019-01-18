Dana White Wanted Daniel Cormier Fight For UFC 235

It remains unclear whether or not Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will ever fight again. Jones and Cormier have had one of the greatest rivalries in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. Once undefeated, Cormier was handed his first career loss by Jones in 2015. “Bones” bested “DC” via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 182.

Cormier responded with a four-fight win streak, winning the vacant light heavyweight title while Jones was dealing with issues outside the cage. They got their opportunity to rematch in July of 2017. It was a highly competitive fight up until the finishing sequence. Jones uncorked a hellacious head-kick on Cormier, which wobbled the then-205-pound champ. “Bones” then finished Cormier on the ground with ground-and-pound for the third-round stoppage victory.

However, a failed drug test after the fight overturned the result to a No Contest. The light heavyweight championship was then returned to Cormier, who successfully retained it against Volkan Oezdemir the following January. Cormier has gone on to win the heavyweight championship, and Jones has since returned from his issues with USADA. Now, Jones is once again the light heavyweight champion.

The Trilogy

Following his win over Alexander Gustafsson this past December to reclaim the throne, Jones called out Cormier for a third fight. Cormier has been adamant that he plans on retiring soon, wanting a big money fight with Brock Lesnar before he does so. But that hasn’t stopped UFC President Dana White from trying to keep one of his top champions active.

In fact, FloCombat’s Nolan King reports that White attempted to make a fight for Cormier at UFC 235 in March. That’s the same card Jones is fighting on, making his first title defense since 2015. However, Cormier is apparently dealing with an injury, thus preventing him from being able to fight at the event.

It’s unclear if the fight was to be against Jones, but for now, Anthony Smith is expected to get the next crack at “Bones”:

Dana White says he hopes to keep Jon Jones busy. Also says he (Dana) wanted the trilogy with DC at UFC 235, but that DC was hurt. #UFC — Nolan King (@mma_kings) January 18, 2019

Do you think Cormier and Jones will ever rematch one another again?