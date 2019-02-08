Dana White Wants Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone in Summer

If Dana White has his way, the next time we’ll see Conor McGregor compete will be this summer. Following a six-month suspension handed down to McGregor from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), McGregor will be eligible to return to competition in April, but White seems to have his mind made up for the ideal season for the return of McGregor and the opponent is a very eager Donald Cerrone who would be more than willing to wait for McGregor:

“I’d like to see Conor fight this Summer, those two want to fight each other; they’ve both earned it,” White told MMA Junkie following the UFC 234 pre-fight press conference. “Cowboy’s fought anybody we’ve ever put against him. We throw this young killer Hernandez at him, Cowboy’s the underdog and he goes in and does it the way he did it, then Conor’s fought everybody. If these two want to fight, I’m down.”

Donald Cerrone last competed at UFC Brooklyn where he defeated Alexander Hernandez, picking up the second-round TKO. As for Conor McGregor, his most recent contest was a lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229 in what was widely considered the biggest fight in MMA history.

Donald Cerrone has already expressed an interest in fighting Conor McGregor multiple times and has stated that if there is any potential opponent who would have him slow down his legendary work rate and patiently sit on the sidelines, it would be Conor McGregor, the undisputed biggest draw in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Aside from a “red panty night” for Donald Cerrone, a fight with Conor McGregor would provide Cerrone an opportunity to earn the second title shot in his legendary career. And although Cerrone is not ranked within the top five, McGregor is likely one win away from a rematch against Nurmagomedov, making this pending summer showdown a likely title eliminator.

How are excited are you about Dana White tentatively scheduling Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone for the summer?