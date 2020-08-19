Dana White Warns Roster Cuts Could Be Coming

Dana White addressed the possibility of cuts being made to the UFC roster when speaking with reporters following his Tuesday Night Contender Series show last night.

White was asked if fighters currently on the roster should be worried that cuts are coming to make way for new fighters being signed from the Tuesday Night Contender Series.

“Yeah, it’s all a numbers game. I mean, we have to give everybody 3 fights a year, so you can only have so many people under contract,” White said.

“This is the 4th season. We’ve done 4 seasons of this show, this is how it works, it’s been like this for 20 years,” Dana White said. “Every once in a while, you’ll see a huge cut. We’ll go through and there will be 14, 15 guys cut in a week. Stuff like that. That’s just the nature of the beast.”

4 UFC contracts were awarded on last night’s show. Josh Parisian and Cheyanne Buys earned contracts as did brothers Orion Cosce and Louis Cosce. White sounded particularly optimistic about Buys’ chances in the UFC.

“I like her very, very much and I expect big things from Cheyanne,” White said.

UFC cut 14 fighters in one week back in March. Amongst those cut from the roster were Tonya Evinger and Mairbek Taisumov.