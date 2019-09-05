Dana White: We Might Not Hear From Nate Diaz For Another Three Years

UFC president Dana White wouldn’t be surprised if Nate Diaz disappears again.

Diaz returned to action after being away for three years. He took on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241. The Stockton native scored a unanimous decision victory. Diaz certainly had the presence of a star and UFC 241 ended up breaking a record with the highest gate for an MMA event in the state of California.

Dana White Not Optimistic About Nate Diaz’s Reliability

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was able to speak to White. The UFC boss said he doesn’t factor in Diaz when it comes to the big picture (via BJPenn.com).

“Nate Diaz has fought once in the last three years,” White told ESPN. “When I think about the big picture stuff, I don’t even think about Nate. Nate is one of those weird situations where we might not hear from the kid for another three years.”

White and Diaz have been at odds in the past. There was a time when White wasn’t convinced that Diaz could move the needle without Conor McGregor as his opponent. White changed his tune following UFC 241.

Diaz immediately had his sights set on Jorge Masvidal after defeating Pettis. Here’s what the Stockton native said post-fight.

“The reason I was off is cause everybody sucked. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt I wanna defend it against, Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangstas in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who done it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangsta, but he ain’t no west coast gangsta.”

Masvidal has made it clear that he’s open to the fight. “Gamebred” even said there are negotiations in place with December as the target. Time will tell if the bout materializes.