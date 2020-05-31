Dana White Weighs In On Gilbert Burns’ Dominant Win Over Tyron Woodley

UFC president Dana White has heaped praise on Gilbert Burns.

Last night (May 30), Burns shared the Octagon with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The bout headlined UFC on ESPN 9 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Burns dominated Woodley for five rounds to snag the unanimous decision victory.

During the UFC on ESPN 9 post-fight press conference, White said that he was impressed by Burns’ performance (via BJPenn.com).

“He looked incredible, man. Anywhere the fight goes, standing, if they wrestle, if they go to the ground, his jiu-jitsu is ridiculous. Great leg kicks, he hurt him to the leg. Great kicks to the head. That kid can do anything. And he’s aggressive. I actually thought he would fight more aggressively than he did tonight, but you have to be careful with someone as dangerous as Woodley,” White said.

With the victory, Burns improves his winning streak to six. He was the sixth-ranked UFC welterweight going into his bout with Woodley. “The Chosen One” held the number one spot, so Burns will find himself in the top five UFC welterweight rankings for the first time.

Burns is the training partner of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Despite the bond the two share, Burns has made it clear that he’s willing to fight Usman for the 170-pound gold. White told reporters that he will meet with the UFC brass to determine who is next for Usman.

“Durinho” hasn’t suffered a loss since July 2018. That was a lightweight bout against Dan Hooker. Burns started off his pro MMA career as a welterweight but decided to make the move down to lightweight. Once Burns returned to 170 pounds, he elevated his game and is looking to capture UFC gold.

Were you surprised by Gilbert Burns’ performance against Tyron Woodley?