Dana White Weighs In On Henry Cejudo’s Callout Of Valentina Shevchenko

UFC president Dana White has given his take on Henry Cejudo’s callout of Valentina Shevchenko.

Cejudo holds bantamweight and flyweight gold, while Shevchenko reigns as the women’s 125-pound champion. “Triple C” is running with his cringe gimmick and has gone as far as to tease a “champ-champ” fight with Amanda Nunes, who also holds two belts. His callout of Shevchenko, however, has taken the spotlight.

“So I’m out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday in beautiful Las Vegas, but my phone just keeps blowing up that someone by the name of Valentina ‘The Bullet’ Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world,” Cejudo began. “And guess what? I get a little jelly. Because you know what? She has gold, and I want that gold.

“Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you,” Cejudo continued. “I’m looking to become the first intergender world champ that this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to Triple C.”

Shevchenko took to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show to respond to Cejudo (via MMAMania.com).

“Be careful what you wish because he is the all gold hunter, but I can make it happen that he will lose all of his gold forever.”

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, White reacted to Cejudo’s message to Shevchenko (via MMAJunkie.com).

“That’s the wackiest sh*t I’ve ever heard,” White said. “It’s just (expletive) crazy that Henry would say that. But Valentina would probably do it. I don’t even know how to respond to that or what to say other than ‘wow.’”

“I can’t even (expletive) wrap my brain around that, why he would say that?” White continued. ”It’s just crazy, but … what are you gonna do?”

What do you make of Henry Cejudo’s callout? Is he trying to generate more heat, or does he truly want to fight Valentina Shevchenko?