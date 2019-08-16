Dana White Weighs In On Video Of Conor McGregor Punching Elderly Man

UFC president Dana White doesn’t condone Conor McGregor’s actions in an Irish pub.

Footage was released to TMZ, showing McGregor striking an elderly man with a left hand. The incident was said to have begun when McGregor offered patrons a shot of Proper No. Twelve whiskey. One of the patrons turned down the offer, despite McGregor’s insistence. The “Notorious” one then struck the patron and was immediately pulled away.

Dana White Reacts To Latest Conor McGregor Incident

White appeared on The Jim Rome show and spoke on the incident (via MMAFighting.com).

“That happened in April. I knew that happened, they just got the video. It’s pretty bad,” White said when speaking to Jim Rome on Thursday. “Not allegedly, it’s pretty clear [it’s him]. So apparently this was in a pub in Ireland and it was an argument over whiskey. Conor has a whiskey now and it was an argument over the whiskey and Conor reaches out and hits him with a left hook.

“I don’t know the context of it. I don’t know the entire story but he punches a guy, an older man, in the face.”

White went on to say he doesn’t know what it will take for McGregor to slow down.

“You get to a point where you look at a guy like Conor and you look at the bus incident in New York and the camera, the phone, the guy took the picture of him in Miami and he slaps the phone [away from him] — what’s the number?” White said. “What’s it going to cost Conor McGregor before he decides ‘all right, this isn’t worth it, enough is enough, I need to stop doing this.’

“The incident in New York cost him millions. Millions he had to pay out. He had to pay the guy with the phone. What’s he going to pay this guy that he hit in the bar? The list just goes on and on. I just don’t know when he wakes up and says ‘I’ve got to stop doing this.’”

This certainly isn’t the first time McGregor has been in trouble with the law. He was arrested back in April 2018 for his role in the UFC 223 media day bus attack. McGregor shattered a bus window with a dolly, injuring Michael Chiesa in the process. He was also jailed earlier this year for smashing a man’s iPhone in Miami Beach.