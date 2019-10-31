Dana White: We’re Looking At Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone For Jan. 18

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone is being targeted for an event on Jan. 18.

Many expect that event to be UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. During a tour stop in Russia, McGregor announced his return to mixed martial arts competition.

“I would like to announce to the public the return of Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So that is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I’ve agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name but for me, the game I am in and from experience if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company. So for me here’s this one, ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f*ck who the opponent is.”

Dana White Reveals McGregor vs. ‘Cowboy’ Being Looked At

TMZ Sports spoke to White ahead of this Saturday night’s (Nov. 2) UFC 244 card. The UFC boss said that while nothing has been signed, the plan is for McGregor to take on Cerrone (via BJPenn.com).

“We have nothing done. Nothing is even close to being done, so I hate to even talk about this stuff and say it because it might not happen, (or) it might happen. But we’re looking at Cowboy. No. 3 versus No. 5. January 18 at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas,” White said.

Cerrone expressed confidence in getting the deal done when speaking to TMZ Sports.

“I think it’s gonna happen this time,” Cerrone told TMZ Sports. “I really do. Conor’s really serious about making a comeback.

“Both teams have reached out and are trying to figure it out, it’s looking good though,” he added. “This would be a huge fight, I don’t understand why his team wouldn’t want to be engaged. It’s gonna be a fun fight. He’s a great fighter. I’m not taking anything away from him by any means, he’s got a lot of punching power and it should be a good time.

“Sign the damn deal, man, let’s get this done.”