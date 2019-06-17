Dana White Willing To ‘Talk’ About Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise

Just over a week ago, some seemingly ridiculous headlines were made when Justin Bieber challenged fellow celebrity Tom Cruise to fight.

Bieber called out movie icon Cruise to a bout on Twitter, goading him that he had to accept. He even prompted UFC President Dana White to promote the fight:

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?”

It seems a far-out possibility at best, but White is willing to do business. Speaking up to LVSportsBiz’s Guerrilla Cross Radio (via MMA Mania), White said Bieber hasn’t contacted him about it. He also doesn’t believe Cruise wants to fight. But if they do, they can call him up:

”I didn’t know if it was real or not. I still don’t know if it’s real. Everybody is talking about it, but Justin hasn’t contacted me. Listen, first of all, maybe Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise for whatever reason. I highly doubt Tom Cruise wants to fight Justin Bieber. I’m 50, I think Tom Cruise is 56. I don’t think anyone who’s 56 is looking to fight anybody. But I’ll tell you this, if Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise and Tom Cruise wants to fight Justin Bieber, we can talk.”

Bieber Sets Record Straight

White likes to put on big fights that draw eyeballs, of course. This would constitute one half of that equation, only in the purest sense of spectacle. But it’s just not going to happen, as Bieber recently told TMZ he was merely joking:

“I was just playing. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes. I think he would probably whoop my ass in a fight. He’s got that dad strength.”

Bieber’s a longtime fight fan who has rooted for Conor McGregor and befriended Floyd Mayweather. He’s even trained boxing a bit himself. Then there was that incident with Nate Diaz. His fight with Cruise looks to be a never-was possibility – even if White left the door open for it.

