Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White wishes Chuck Liddell would stay retired.

Liddell is set for a third match-up with Tito Ortiz. The two will meet on Nov. 24 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. The bout will headline the first mixed martial arts event under Golden Boy Promotions.

Dana White Wishes Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Wasn’t Happening

White and Liddell have been close friends for many years. Liddell was a prominent figure during the UFC’s struggle to get mainstream attention. Liddell helped the UFC rise in popularity with his dominance at light heavyweight and his feud with Ortiz. Speaking to reporters following the UFC 229 presser, White said he wishes Liddell wasn’t fighting (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Of course I am (upset). I don’t think it’s any secret how I feel about Chuck Liddell personally, and professionally. I don’t want to (expletive) on his deal that he’s got going on and I hope that he makes a lot of money. I hope the event is very successful for them. But I wish it wasn’t happening. I don’t think Chuck Liddell should be fighting and that’s why I begged him to retire 10 years ago,” White said. “I hope it’s very lucrative for him and he does well.”

“The Iceman” hasn’t competed since June 2010. In his last bout, he was knocked out by Rich Franklin in the first round. It was Liddell’s third straight knockout defeat. Meanwhile, Ortiz last fought back in Jan. 2017 and has gone 3-1 in his last four outings.

Are you against Chuck Liddell returning to mixed martial arts competition?