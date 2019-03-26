Dana White Wishes “Retired” Conor McGregor The Best In His Future Endeavors

There is one person who appears to be taking Conor McGregor’s sudden “retirement” announcement completely at face value and that is none other than Dana White.

Dana White has issued his first statement since Conor McGregor tweeted out an announcement in the wee hours of Monday night in a text message to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, and he expressed nothing but happiness for Conor McGregor’s decision:

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey is KILLIN it. If I was him, I would retire, too.

“He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy, and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on.

“He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him, and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the Octagon as he was in it.”

These well-wishes may all be for naught, as Conor McGregor has tweeted out a retirement in the past, only to return months later to competition months later at UFC 202 against Nate Diaz. There is some speculation that this latest retirement could also be short-lived and may even be a negotiation tactic. If that is the case, it would appear the tactic was a dud.

Dana White has been consistent (save Daniel Cormier) in stating that if a fighter speaks about retirement, they should probably retire, and with a new seven-year deal with ESPN as well as an extension as UFC president, Dana White may be in a position where his eyes are not losing sleep nor tears watching anyone leave, even the biggest superstar in the history of the sport.

What are your takeaways from Dana White’s reaction to Conor McGregor’s “retirement”?