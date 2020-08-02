Dana White Won’t Entertain Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao Rumors

UFC president Dana White isn’t interested in entertaining the rumors of Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao.

The fighting future of McGregor is up in the air. While the “Notorious” one claims to be retired, this isn’t the first time he has said that he’s done with MMA competition only to return. Many believe McGregor is waiting for a massive money-making fight or for fans to return to arenas.

Dana White Responds To Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao Rumors

White spoke to reporters during the UFC on ESPN+ 31 post-fight press conference and he made it clear that he isn’t entertaining rumors of a boxing match between McGregor and Pacquiao (h/t MMAMania).

“I don’t care about any of that s**t,” he said.

The rumors got started when McGregor posted a tweet saying, “I accept.” While some thought this was aimed at Khamzat Chimaev, McGregor denied this to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. The “Notorious” one later made the same post but this time in Tagalog, which is the second language used in the Philippines.

McGregor has long expressed interest in a boxing match with Pacquiao. Back in January, McGregor told Helwani that there was an offer on the table to fight Pacquiao but the timing wasn’t right.

“But also I would be open to other boxing bouts,” McGregor said. “Manny, we were actually close to signing [a fight with] Manny. There’s been talks about a Manny fight as well. There was an offer made on that. Just not yet.”

McGregor has stepped inside the boxing ring before. Back in Aug. 2017, he took on Floyd Mayweather. McGregor was stopped in the 10th round via TKO.