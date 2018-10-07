Dana White Won’t Rule Out Khabib Being Stripped Of UFC Title

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White won’t deny the possibility that Khabib Nurmagomedov could be stripped of his lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov had a stellar performance against Conor McGregor, but it was marred by a post-fight brawl. After submitting McGregor in the fourth round, “The Eagle” went into the crowd to attack Dillon Danis. Members of Nurmagomedov’s team then brawled with McGregor inside the Octagon. Three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates were arrested and later released from jail.

Can Khabib Nurmagomedov Be Stripped Of His UFC Gold?

During the UFC 229 post-fight press conference, a reporter asked if Nurmagomedov is guaranteed to keep his 155-pound title. White made it clear that “The Eagle’s” status as champion depends on what the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) decides to do (via MMAFighting.com):

“No, it’s not 100 percent. The thing is, we’re regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, or whatever state we’re in, right? The Nevada State Athletic Commission is going to go after him, I’m sure pretty hard. He doesn’t have to worry about me right now, he has to worry about Nevada. The Governor [Brian Sandoval] was here tonight. The Governor went running out of the building. That’s not good. The Governor running out of the building isn’t good. He’s in trouble.”

Nurmagomedov spoke to the media briefly once UFC 229 concluded. He defended his actions and pointed the blame at McGregor for talking about his family, the bus incident and other personal matters. “The Eagle” also apologized to the NSAC. Whether or not he’ll be able to get out of hot water with the commission remains to be seen.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will receive a suspension?