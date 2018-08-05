UFC President Dana White Says No World Tour For Khabib-Conor

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor will not get the world tour treatment.

Any time McGregor fights, there’s a buzz unlike any other bout. The “Notorious” one has brought over a ton of new casual fans to the sport of mixed martial arts. His popularity in the mainstream media can be credited for this.

Dana White Says No World Tour For Khabib-Conor

As highly sought after as McGregor is, there will be no world tour this time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White confirmed the news during the UFC 227 post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting.com):

“We don’t have time for a world tour. These guys are going to fight the first week of October. Both guys are going to go into camp. We’ll do something fun, we’ll do some different stuff. We’re literally having a big meeting on Monday to get this stuff in order and get it going.”

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor was announced during the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles, California this past Friday afternoon. Neither man appeared during the presser, but the announcement closed out the session. They’ll do battle on Oct. 6 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lightweight title bout will headline UFC 229.

There is a ton of bad blood brewing between “The Eagle” and McGregor. Of course, McGregor recently reached a plea deal to avoid jail time after he attacked a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov. The bus attack was in retaliation over Nurmagomedov and his group confronting Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel. It was very much a situation where Nurmagomedov warned Lobov for comments he had made earlier in the week. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 229.

Do you think the lack of a world tour will make any difference when it comes to the hype surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor?