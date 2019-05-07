Dana White Would Be ‘Very Interested’ in Bringing Jordan Burroughs to the UFC

After hearing how Jordan Burroughs dominated Ben Askren in wrestling, UFC president Dana White says he would definitely be interested in bringing him into the Octagon

If Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs wants to fight, UFC president Dana White is ready to listen.

On Monday night in New York, Burroughs thoroughly dominated UFC welterweight Ben Askren in a wrestling match that benefitted the ‘Beat the Streets’ program.

It took Burroughs less than two periods to end the match after he landed a series of double leg takedowns to rack up 11 points and end Askren’s night due to technical superiority. Burroughs is still one of the top wrestlers in the sport right now while Askren hasn’t been an active competitor in that sport for over a decade but it was still a jarring performance from the multi-time World Champion.

While his focus remains on wrestling, Burroughs has hinted at a potential career in mixed martial arts in the past. More recently, Burroughs said he would be interested in fighting at least one time if the right offer came along.

“Yeah, listen I’m always interested in these guys that are considered the best athletes in whatever it is they do wanting to come to the UFC,” White said about Burroughs when speaking to Jim Rome on Tuesday. “Obviously, I’d be very interested.”

White didn’t know the result of the wrestling match until he was told on Tuesday but obviously hearing that one of his top fighters was beaten in such a dominant fashion definitely perked up his ears when hearing Burroughs’ name.

Right now, Burroughs is focused on winning a fifth gold medal at the upcoming World Championships of wrestling in September.

Judging by White’s comments, if Burroughs decides to switch his focus to fighting, the UFC may be the home for him in the future.