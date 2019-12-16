Dana White Would Like to see Woodley vs. Covington Next

It turns out we might see Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington after all, especially if UFC President Dana White has his way.

There was once a clear path for Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington to fight in what would have been a major grudge match. But then, current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman came along and beat both of them back to back to put an end to that. But all hope is not lost for Woodley and Covington to settle their grudge, even if not for the same stakes or marquee value. Following Covington’s lost to Usman at UFC 245, Dana White would like to see the two welterweights who have both been in his doghouse to fight next (Via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t have a problem with him. I don’t have a problem with Covington,” White said post-fight at UFC 245. “I’d love to do him and [Tyron] Woodley next. That would be a fun fight, but if he has a broken jaw, he ain’t going to be around for a minute.

“After a war like this, he’s going to have to go rest, take care of himself for a while and then we’ll see what he wants to do.”

Indeed, Colby Covington did suffer what UFC officials reported to be “non-displaced midline mandible fracture.” That said, it looks like we could be waiting a while to see Covington fight Woodley or anyone else.

“Listen, I’ve dealt with his type a million times in the last 20 years,” White said. “You can tell he’s not happy that tonight did not go as he planned. He came out with a game plan, whatever the hell he had going on in his mind that he was going to do or whatever was going to happen and Usman stomped all over that.

“We’ll let this kid go back, heal up and figure out what’s next.”

Do you think a Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington bout makes sense in 2020?