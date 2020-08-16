Sunday, August 16, 2020

Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

By Cole Shelton
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler (Photo: Bellator)

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler.

Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He’s also someone many consider to be the greatest Bellator fighter of all-time. He is a three-time lightweight champion but for years many have wanted to see him in the UFC.

Now, given he is about to enter free agency, that could very well be the case as Dana White says he is interested in meeting with him.

“I would love to meet with him. Yeah. That guy’s earned it, man,” White said at the UFC 252 post-fight press conference.

Chandler is coming off a first-round knockout win over Benson Henderson in his final fight of his Bellator contract. Before that, he also scored a first-round knockout over Sidney Outlaw to get back into the win column after being knocked out by Patricio Freire to lose his lightweight title.

In his career, Michael Chandler has notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Marcin Held, Goiti Yamauchi, and Brent Primus among others.

If Michael Chandler does go to the UFC there is a ton of fun fights for him like Paul Felder, Dan Hooker, and Dustin Poirier among countless others.

But, he will no doubt have options in free agency like Bellator, ONE Championship and now the UFC.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

Video: UFC Boss Dana White Reacts To Horrifying Arm Break During Fight

UFC president Dana White had a priceless reaction to a nasty arm dislocation. On the 28th edition of Dana...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Results: Stipe Miocic Decisions Daniel Cormier

UFC 252 went down tonight (Sat. August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results....
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Marlon Vera Smashes Injured Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera was an interesting matchup in the co-main event. The two fighters met in a...
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
Editorials

UFC 252 Predictions: Miocic vs. Cormier

UFC 252 is upon us. The event will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
UFC

Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler. Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He's...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Vera Says Sean O’Malley Stoppage Wasn’t Early: ‘He Was Out’

Marlon Vera doesn't believe the Sean O'Malley stoppage was early. In the co-main event of UFC 252, O'Malley was...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Stands By Retirement Plans After UFC 252 Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to retire on top. In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Stipe Miocic...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 252 bonuses have been released. The UFC 252 pay-per-view event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier At UFC 252

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier brought fantastic performances in their fight to end the trilogy.  The showdown served as...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Stipe Miocic Outpoints Daniel Cormier In Trilogy

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier was a slugfest in the main event of the UFC’s latest event. The two...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252 Highlights: Marlon Vera Smashes Injured Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera was an interesting matchup in the co-main event. The two fighters met in a...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Results: Stipe Miocic Decisions Daniel Cormier

UFC 252 went down tonight (Sat. August 15, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results....
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 252

The final UFC 252 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Bellator

Michael Chandler Excited At Thought Of Fighting Justin Gaethje

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler likes the idea of a showdown with Justin Gaethje. Chandler fought out of...
Read more
MMA

Here’s What Khabib Wants Conor McGregor To Do For UFC Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov has laid out a simple route for Conor McGregor to fight him again. Back in Oct. 2018,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube