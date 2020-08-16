Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler.

Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He’s also someone many consider to be the greatest Bellator fighter of all-time. He is a three-time lightweight champion but for years many have wanted to see him in the UFC.

Now, given he is about to enter free agency, that could very well be the case as Dana White says he is interested in meeting with him.

“I would love to meet with him. Yeah. That guy’s earned it, man,” White said at the UFC 252 post-fight press conference.

Chandler is coming off a first-round knockout win over Benson Henderson in his final fight of his Bellator contract. Before that, he also scored a first-round knockout over Sidney Outlaw to get back into the win column after being knocked out by Patricio Freire to lose his lightweight title.

In his career, Michael Chandler has notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Marcin Held, Goiti Yamauchi, and Brent Primus among others.

If Michael Chandler does go to the UFC there is a ton of fun fights for him like Paul Felder, Dan Hooker, and Dustin Poirier among countless others.

But, he will no doubt have options in free agency like Bellator, ONE Championship and now the UFC.