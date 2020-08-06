Dana White Would Rather See Georges St-Pierre Stay Retired

UFC president Dana White prefers to see Georges St-Pierre outside the Octagon.

One super fight that has been talked about for the past couple of years has been one between St-Pierre and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two wanted the bout but White was against it due to a deal gone wrong with “Rush” when he captured the UFC middleweight title. St-Pierre agreed to defend the gold if he won it but ended up vacating the title.

Dana White Happy If GSP Stays Retired

While White has said he’d entertain the idea of Khabib vs. GSP if “The Eagle” wants the fight at the end of his pro MMA career, he’d rather not book it. He explained why to TSN (h/t The Body Lock).

“Well, let’s see what happens with Gaethje,” White told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter recently. “That fight’s got to happen first. We just hired GSP — he’s the French commentator for us now. That’s more what I’d like to see GSP doing.

“You don’t see too many athletes who go out on top,” he added. “GSP has done that, done it very well. He’s got the money, he doesn’t need the money.

“He’s working for us now in a different capacity and I’d love to see him go out on top.”

St-Pierre’s last bout was back in Nov. 2017. He challenged Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. St-Pierre won the fight via technical submission to capture the 185-pound gold. After vacating the title and realizing the Khabib fight wasn’t going to happen anytime soon, GSP retired in early 2019.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to collide with interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. The fight is scheduled to headline UFC 254 on Oct. 24. This will be “The Eagle’s” first bout since Sept. 2019.