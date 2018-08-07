Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White would understand if Eddie Alvarez doesn’t re-sign with the promotion.

Alvarez decided to fight out of his contract going into his rematch with Dustin Poirier. Alvarez wanted to prove he was worth more than what the UFC was offering at the time. “The Diamond” ended up winning the bout via second-round TKO. “The Underground King” is now a free agent.

Dana White Would Understand if Eddie Alvarez Leaves UFC

Now that Alvarez is free to test the market, he has options outside of the UFC. White, who usually takes loyalty to heart, recently appeared on UFC Unfiltered and said he’d support Alvarez whether he stays with the UFC or goes elsewhere (via MMAFighting.com):

“I like Eddie Alvarez. I like him personally and I like him professionally and, you know, he’s at an age now where he needs to make some decisions for his family and for what will probably be the last contract he signs for the end of his career. I’m in a place where if Eddie wants to go somewhere else and try it I’m cool with that. If Eddie wants to stay, I’d keep him here, too. I told him, listen, if you want to finish your career with me, I would like that, and if you want to finish your career with someone else, I have no problem with that either, man. When guys get to the point where it’s the last contract they’ll ever sign, I understand.”

Alvarez has gone 4-3, 1 NC under the UFC banner. Along the way, he captured UFC lightweight gold and headlined the promotion’s debut in Madison Square Garden against Conor McGregor. At the age of 34 and having had so many wars in his career, Alvarez is closer to the end of his run than the beginning.

Do you think Eddie Alvarez should stay with the UFC, or sign elsewhere?