Dana White Says Yair Rodriguez’s KO Win At UFC Denver Was ‘Craziest Finish Ever’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White was just as stunned as anyone else who witnessed the conclusion to UFC Denver’s main event.

Last night (Nov. 10), UFC Denver took place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The event was headlined by Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung. The thrilling bout had one of the most improbable conclusions in combat sports history. Down on the scorecards, Rodriguez knocked out the “Korean Zombie” with an upward elbow. There was just one second remaining in the fight.

Dana White Reacts To UFC Denver Finish

Laura Sanko caught up with White during the FOX Sports 1 post-fight show. White was almost speechless over Rodriguez’s knockout victory (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Craziest finish ever. There was one second left on the clock when he landed that elbow, and Yair was losing 4-to-1. ‘Zombie’ had the fight in the bag, he had one second to go and, wow, what a finish.”

UFC Denver provided a throwback feel to celebrate the promotion’s 25th Anniversary. The co-main event saw hometown favorite Donald Cerrone earn a first-round submission victory over Mike Perry. Fans also saw a dominant performance from strawweight prospect Maycee Barber. She earned a bloody TKO victory over Hannah Cifers. Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie was also in action, defeating Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision.

