Dana White Plans To Make Zuffa Boxing Moves After Summer

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says that Zuffa Boxing moves will be made following the summer.

White has had many years of success when it comes to mixed martial arts promotion. While he helped build the UFC into the juggernaut that it is today, his roots were in boxing. That love for the “sweet science” never faded as White has plans in place to get Zuffa Boxing off the ground.

Dana White Still Pushing For Zuffa Boxing’s Arrival

White has dropped hints about Zuffa Boxing since 2017 when Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were on tour ahead of their money fight. The UFC boss told CNN that things will begin moving forward with his boxing ventures following the summer (via Bloody Elbow):

“What I don’t like what [boxing] is doing if how they’re not fighting the best guys out there right now. They have [Deontay] Wilder and [Tyson] Fury who just fought to a draw in an incredible fight that people loved. The rematch isn’t happening with those two, and neither one of those two are going to fight [Anthony] Joshua. These guys could do a round robin fight, fight each other. You know, both guys could fight Joshua and they’d kill it. They’d make so much money and they would bring so much energy and life back to boxing. But these guys just keep shooting themselves in the foot.

“I am making all my boxing moves after this summer. When this summer is over, you’ll be hearing a lot about what I’m doing in the sport of boxing.”

