Dana White’s Contender Series 31 Live Results

Tonight (Sept. 1), the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the 31st edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. The main event will feature featherweights Dennis Buzukja and Melsik Baghdasaryan, with both fighters entering the bout with a 4-1 record. The co-main event will feature undefeated Nate Smith (6-0) taking on Jimmy Flick (14-5) in a flyweight bout. There will also be contracts up for grabs in the bantamweight, light heavyweight, and lightweight divisions for a healthy diet of prospects across multiple weight classes.

The event will air live on ESPN+, with live results posted here on MMA News.

You can check out the full results of tonight's card below.

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Dennis Buzukja via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x3)

Jimmy Flick def. Nate Smith via submission (Arm-triangle) R3, 3:15

Ronnie Lawrence def. Jose Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

William Knight def. Cody Brundage via TKO (Strikes) R1, 2:23

Tucker Lutz def. Chase Gibson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)