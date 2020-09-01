Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Dana White’s Contender Series 31 Live Results

By Clyde Aidoo

Tonight (Sept. 1), the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the 31st edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. The main event will feature featherweights Dennis Buzukja and Melsik Baghdasaryan, with both fighters entering the bout with a 4-1 record. The co-main event will feature undefeated Nate Smith (6-0) taking on Jimmy Flick (14-5) in a flyweight bout. There will also be contracts up for grabs in the bantamweight, light heavyweight, and lightweight divisions for a healthy diet of prospects across multiple weight classes.

The event will air live on ESPN+, with live results posted here on MMA News. Peep
results from the last DWCS here. You can check out the full results of tonight’s card below.

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Dennis Buzukja via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x3)

Jimmy Flick def. Nate Smith via submission (Arm-triangle) R3, 3:15

Ronnie Lawrence def. Jose Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

William Knight def. Cody Brundage via TKO (Strikes) R1, 2:23

Tucker Lutz def. Chase Gibson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

St-Pierre Reflects On Most Humiliating Moment of His Career

The biggest asterisk on Georges St-Pierre’s MMA record is the very thing that contributed most to his greatness according to the Hall...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones Moving To Heavyweight

Shortly after the final fight of Daniel Cormier's career, his longtime rival Jon Jones announced he was vacating the Light Heavyweight Championship...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Makes Hard Sell To Be Miocic’s Next Opponent

Jon Jones is not going to sit idly by and watch the #1 contender of the heavyweight division receive a title shot...
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 256, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 In The Works

*Update ESPN reports the Masvidal-Diaz rematch is most likely take place in January. The UFC's end of year pay-per-view...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar, Fight With Fedor

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment. His contract with the company is said to have expired back...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 31 Live Results

Tonight (Sept. 1), the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the 31st edition of Dana White's Contender Series. The main...
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 256, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 In The Works

*Update ESPN reports the Masvidal-Diaz rematch is most likely take place in January. The UFC's end of year pay-per-view...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Agrees With Judges’ Decision That Stipe Miocic Won Their Trilogy Fight

Daniel Cormier agrees that Stipe Miocic beat him at UFC 252 in their trilogy bout. In the main event...
Read more
MMA

Eddie Alvarez Not Interested In Michael Chandler Trilogy

Eddie Alvarez isn't interested in the trilogy with Michael Chandler. Alvarez and Chandler had a legendary fight in 2011...
Read more
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko Believes ‘No One Can Blame’ Joanne Calderwood For Taking Jennifer Maia Fight

Valentina Shevchenko believes no one can blame Joanne Calderwood for stepping up on short notice to fight Jennifer Maia.
Read more
MMA

Vitor Belfort Sends Fiery Message To Wanderlei Silva: ‘Let’s Get Down To Business’

Vitor Belfort wants to make the Wanderlei Silva rematch but needs the Brazilian to start negotiating. For months now,...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar, Fight With Fedor

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment. His contract with the company is said to have expired back...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones Moving To Heavyweight

Shortly after the final fight of Daniel Cormier's career, his longtime rival Jon Jones announced he was vacating the Light Heavyweight Championship...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Makes Hard Sell To Be Miocic’s Next Opponent

Jon Jones is not going to sit idly by and watch the #1 contender of the heavyweight division receive a title shot...
Read more
UFC

Fedor Emelianenko Pays Tribute To Recently Deceased Coach

Fedor Emelianenko announced over the weekend that his coach and father figure, Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov, has died. Emelianenko took to Instagram to...
Read more
UFC

Charles Oliveira Says Top-5 Lightweights Are Ducking Him

Charles Oliveira believes the top-ranked fighters in the lightweight division are ducking him. The #6 fighter in the UFC's 155lbs division...
Read more
UFC

St-Pierre Reflects On Most Humiliating Moment of His Career

The biggest asterisk on Georges St-Pierre’s MMA record is the very thing that contributed most to his greatness according to the Hall...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube