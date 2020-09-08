Dana White’s Contender Series 32 Live Results

Tonight (Sept. 8), the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the 32nd edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. The featured bout will see light heavyweights Al Matavao against the 3-0 Tafon Nchuwki. Despite having three times the experience of Nchuwki, Matavao will enter the bout as a massive 4.3 to 1 underdog. The co-main event will feature a battle of the undefeated lightweights, with Cameron Church facing Sherrard Blackledge.

The event will air on ESPN+, with live results posted here on MMA News. Peep

results from the last DWCS here. You can check out the full results of tonight’s card below.

Light Heavyweight Bout: Tafon Nchuwki (3-0) vs. Al Matavao (8-2)

Lightweight Bout: Sherrard Blackledge (4-0) vs. Cameron Church (4-0)

Middleweight Bout: Khadzhimurat Bestaev (10-3) vs. Phil Hawes (7-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (6-1) vs. Drako Rodriguez (6-1)

Middleweight Bout: Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Henrique Shiguemoto via submission (rear-naked choke), R1, 0:50