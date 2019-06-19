Dana White’s Son Plans To Box Inside UFC Apex

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White plans to hold an amateur boxing event inside the UFC Apex and his son will be featured on the card.

It’s no secret that White is making moves to dabble into the world of boxing. The UFC boss has teased Zuffa Boxing since 2017. It looks like we’ll be getting a small taste of what’s in store this summer and even White’s son is getting in on the action.

Dana White’s Son To Have Boxing Match In UFC Apex

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, White revealed that he’s putting together an amateur boxing event and his son will compete (via BJPenn.com):

“I’m working on an amateur boxing event. I’m working out all the details right now. I’m working on bringing in some of the best amateur fighters in the world, and my son. My son has been boxing and he’s going to fight. He fought last year in Boston and he’s going to fight at the UFC Apex this summer.”

White went on to say that he’d never try to dissuade his kids from following their passions:

“I’m not that kind of dad. If (my kids) said they want to finger paint, I’d support them and be the biggest finger painting fan out there.”