Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 17 Live Results Tonight (June 18)

Tonight (June 18) marks the return of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWTNCS).

The 17th edition of DWTNCS goes down inside the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The card will feature four fights. Middleweights Punahele Soriano and Jamie Pickett will collide. Strawweights Hannah Goldy and Kali Robbins are also set to clash. Brandon Loughnane finally gets a chance to return to the UFC when he meets Bill Algeo and Yorgan De Castro shares the Octagon with Alton Meeks.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWTNCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWTNCS 17, so be on the lookout for highlights. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: