Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 27 Live Results

The return of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series goes down tonight (Aug. 4).

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas plays host to the 27th edition of DWCS. Headlining the card will be light heavyweight action as Ty Flores meets former UFC fighter Dustin Jacoby. Taking the co-main event spot are welterweights as Mikey Gonzalez battles Uros Medic. Luis Rodriguez and Jerome Rivera are set to collide as are Luke Flores and Jordan Leavitt.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.