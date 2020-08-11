Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 28 Live Results

Another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series goes down tonight (Aug. 11).

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas plays host to the 28th edition of DWCS. Headlining the card will be middleweight action as Joe Pyfer meets Dustin Stoltzfus. Taking the co-main event spot are bantamweights as Brady Huang battles Adrian Yanez. Vanessa Demopoulos and Cory McKenna are set to collide as are T.J. Laramie and Daniel Swain. Anthony Adams vs. Impa Kasanganay will also be featured on the card.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.