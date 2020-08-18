Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 29 Live Results

Another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series goes down tonight (Aug. 18).

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas plays host to the 29h edition of DWCS. Headlining the card will be welterweight action as Louis Cosce meets Victor Reyna. Taking the co-main event spot are strawweights as Cheyanne Buys battles Hilarte Rose. Orton Cosce and Matt Dixon are set to collide as are Chad Johnson and Josh Parisian. Kenneth Cross vs. Kevin Syler will also be featured on the card.

All fighters on tonight’s card will be vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of DWCS 29, so be on the lookout for highlights. Peep results from the last DWCS here. Keep refreshing this page for live results below: