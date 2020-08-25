Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 30 Live Results

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will host the 30th edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. Headlining the card will be Jhonoven Pati (6-3) facing Jamie Pickett (10-4) in a middleweight bout. Taking the co-main event spot will be a featherweight contest between Rafael Alves (18-9) against Alejandro Flores (17-2).

As always, all fighters on tonight’s card are vying for a spot on the UFC roster. In past editions of DWCS, fighters have also been offered spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as developmental contracts.

The event will air live on ESPN+.

Jhonoven Pati vs. Jamie Pickett

Rafael Alves vs. Alejandro Flores

Jeff Molina vs. Jacob Silva

Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero

Collin Huckbody def. Kyron Bowen via submission (Arm-triangle choke) – R1, 1:28