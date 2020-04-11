Daniel Cormier Admits Taking Over As UFC President Would Be Appealing

Daniel Cormier would love to become the UFC president someday but he feels Dana White will stick around for quite a while.

Cormier has been considered to be a strong ambassador for the sport of MMA. “DC” has been praised for not only his success inside the Octagon, but also his character. It has caused many to believe that Cormier could secure himself a more prominent role with the UFC outside of being a color commentator once he stops competing.

Cormier Says He’d Jump At The Chance To Become UFC President

During an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Cormier said that becoming UFC president would be something he’d highly consider but he knows Dana White is in charge.

“I think anybody in the world in their right might would [take the job],” Cormier told MMA Fighting when asked about becoming UFC president. “To be at the head of an organization that does so many great things in terms of entertainment, and not only that, but community help. I think what people don’t see is the type of influence that the UFC has in the community. The work that they do with youth programs and programs around the world.

“I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity. But Dana’s going to be here for a long time. Dana’s the man.”

All UFC events are postponed indefinitely. Although not official, Cormier was expected to challenge Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title in a trilogy bout this summer. The two are 1-1 against one another. Cormier knocked out Miocic back in July 2018 to capture the heavyweight gold. Miocic scored a TKO in their rematch in Aug. 2019 to regain the championship.