Daniel Cormier Admits Difficulty, But Plans to Defend UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Daniel Cormier admits that cutting back down to light heavyweight won’t be easy.

Cormier is a two-division champion under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. In addition to being the light heavyweight ruler, Cormier captured heavyweight gold when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round of their bout at UFC 226 last month. “DC” became the first man in UFC history to hold the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously.

Daniel Cormier Admits Difficulty in Moving Back Down, But Plans to Defend UFC Light Heavyweight Title

Many light heavyweights don’t believe Cormier will ever return to 205 pounds. This is why many of them have criticized “DC” for not relinquishing the title. While Cormier has a heavyweight title fight set with Brock Lesnar for early 2019, he still plans to defend his light heavyweight title as he said on “Live With Kelly And Ryan” (via MMA Weekly):

“For me to go back down is going to be difficult to defend this belt but I plan on doing it. Honestly, I am a heavyweight. I weigh 245 pounds normally but then I cut down to 205 whenever I fight at 205. So I lose 40 pounds to fight in that weight class.”

Time will tell what Cormier decides to do, but he has options at light heavyweight. At the top of the list is Alexander Gustafsson, who fought Cormier back in 2015 and lost via split decision. Then there are the likes of Ilir Latifi, Corey Anderson, and Anthony Smith. Smith will meet Volkan Oezdemir on Oct. 27 in the main event of UFC Moncton.

Do you believe Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight title again?