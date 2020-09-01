Daniel Cormier Agrees With Judges’ Decision That Stipe Miocic Won Their Trilogy Fight

Daniel Cormier agrees that Stipe Miocic beat him at UFC 252 in their trilogy bout.

In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Miocic were settling the score as they were 1-1 after both men beat the other by knockout. It was also going to be ‘DC’s’ final fight and it was competitive but when it went to the scorecards, many, including Cormier thought Miocic won the fight.

“I thought Stipe fought a good fight. I thought him and his team had a great game plan to fight,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani on ESPN. “I thought he won the fight. He did a good job and he deserved to have his hand raised.”

It is obviously unfortunate that Daniel Cormier retires on a two-fight losing streak and can’t leave the sport on top. Yet, he had a legendary career and confirmed he is retired once again on Monday.

I’m not going to fight anymore,” Cormier explained. I was talking to Joe Rogan after the fight, and I told him my interest is fighting for championships, and I can’t imagine with a loss that I’d be fighting for a belt again. I lost two fights in a row for the first time in my career. You’ve got to understand when it’s time, and the reality is part of the reason I got hit with that right hand by Stipe is because I’m older. You can’t fight father time.”