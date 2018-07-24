Daniel Cormier Accepts Corey Anderson’s Challenge

Daniel Cormier appears down to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Corey Anderson.

Questions have loomed over the UFC’s light heavyweight division since title holder Cormier captured a second championship over heavyweight Stipe Miocic earlier this month. “DC” is set for a big money fight with Brock Lesnar next year. Cormier plans on defending his light heavyweight title before retiring, but his opponent isn’t clear.

Anderson is coming off perhaps the most complete performance of his professional mixed martial arts career. “Overtime” earned a unanimous decision victory over Glover Teixeira. Anderson outgrappled and even outstruck the Brazilian bruiser.

“Overtime” took to Twitter to issue a challenge to Cormier. It didn’t take long for the two-division champion to respond:

Ok , sure just find out when and where. I’ll be there. I always am! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 24, 2018

Alexander Gustafsson, who has been calling for a title rematch with “DC,” hasn’t competed since May 2017. He was scheduled to fight at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 against Volkan Oezdemir. “No Time” went down with a broken nose. Following Anthony Smith’s vicious knockout win over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, he called out Gustafsson. Just moments later, it was revealed that “The Mauler” was out of UFC 227 due to a minor injury. His management team noted that Gustafsson wants a title shot upon his return.

This led to Cormier blasting his former foe and making it clear that “The Mauler” will never face him again. It’ll be interesting to see what happens as Cormier doesn’t plan on fighting beyond March 2019.

Do you think Daniel Cormier vs. Corey Anderson is a viable title fight?