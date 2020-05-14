Daniel Cormier: Anthony Smith’s Corner Should’ve ‘Saved’ Him Against Glover Teixeira

Daniel Cormier feels Anthony Smith’s corner did him a disservice.

On May 13, Smith took on Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight clash. The bout headlined UFC Jacksonville. “Lionheart” was the betting favorite going into the bout but it was Teixeira who scored the TKO victory in the fifth and final round.

Daniel Cormier Criticizes Anthony Smith’s Corner

Cormier was joined on commentary by Jon Anik and Paul Felder for Teixeira vs. Smith. All three men in the booth were in agreement that Smith’s corner should’ve thrown in the towel before the fifth round. Smith even told his cornermen that he was losing his teeth.

“DC” took to his Twitter account to double down on the opinions he shared during the UFC Jacksonville broadcast.

I would have stopped the fight, corner could have saved their guy from getting finished. Some mistakes in that corner tonight. And I love those guys! Too much instruction, no crowd to filter it. Anthony Smith is a savage, but props to @gloverteixeira on big victory. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 14, 2020

With the victory over Smith, Teixeira now finds himself riding a four-fight winning streak. As for Smith, he’s now 1-2 in his last three outings. “Lionheart” was the fourth-ranked UFC light heavyweight going into his bout with Teixeira, so he’s sure to take a slide down the rankings.

Smith hadn’t competed since June 2019. He was able to earn a submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson. Before defeating Gustafsson, he failed to capture the UFC light heavyweight gold against Jon Jones. “Lionheart” dropped that bout via unanimous decision.