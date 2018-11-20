Daniel Cormier Believes Curtis Blaydes is Close to Title Shot

Daniel Cormier is keeping an eye on an upcoming fight that takes place at the upcoming UFC Beijing event.

Curtis Blaydes is slated to fight former title contender Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight slugfest in the headliner of this event. Their first fight saw Ngannou win by second-round TKO in 2016.

UFC Beijing (also known as UFC Fight Night 141) is set to take place on November 24, 2018, at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China and will air the Las Vegas-based promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Coming into this fight, Blaydes has won four straight since losing his UFC debut in April 2016. He beat Daniel Omielańczuk at UFC 213 by decision, Alexey Oleynik at UFC 217 by TKO, Mark Hunt by decision at UFC 221 and TKO’d Alistair Overeem at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event in his latest fight.

The UFC’s YouTube channel released this video of Cormier talking about the fight where he was quoted by stating that he believes that Blaydes has only gotten better and better and “is on the cusp of fighting for the heavyweight title.” You can watch the video here:

At the UFC 230 pay-per-view event, Cormier was able to successfully retain his title over Derrick Lewis in the main event.