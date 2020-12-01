Daniel Cormier Believes Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Dillon Danis In A Boxing Match

Daniel Cormier is confident Jake Paul would have success against Dillon Danis in a boxing match.

Following Paul’s devastating knockout over Nate Robinson on the Tyson-Jones Jr. undercard, the YouTuber called out the likes of Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor. Since then, Danis has shown interest in the bout, but if it happens, Cormier believes it would be a long night for him.

“Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis in a boxing match, but Jake Paul doesn’t beat Conor,” Cormier said on Helwani & DC. “Conor can box. Conor is the real deal. But I think he beats Dillon. Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul because he’ll get beat up.”

Why Cormier believes Jake Paul would beat up Dillon Danis is the fact that Paul has been doing boxing while Danis has not. The former UFC champ-champ knows Danis can’t learn enough straight boxing to beat Paul.

“You can’t learn to box in three months,” DC said. “It takes too much time and you could tell that kid Jake Paul has been training longer than a few months. Now, him calling out Conor, his brother calling out Floyd Mayweather, . . . Floyd Mayweather would destroy his brother. But Jake Paul-Dillon Danis, I’m in.”

There is no question Jake Paul vs. Dillon Danis would be an intriguing fight and one many fans would like to see.