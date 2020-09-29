Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones Teasing Return To 205 Means He Didn’t Want To Fight Dominick Reyes

By Cole Shelton
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Daniel Cormier has an interesting theory on Jon Jones hinting a return to light heavyweight following Jan Blachowicz becoming the new champion.

Following Jones’ controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, many thought a rematch would be next. Yet, Jones vacated the belt and said he would be moving up to heavyweight. But, after Blachowicz won the vacant belt over Reyes at UFC 253, Jones became interested in a return.

For Cormier, he believes that means Jones didn’t want to fight Reyes again.

“That’s so whack,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani (via MMAFighting). “Have you ever met a guy that’s so out of touch? He’s out of touch. It’s like, OK, Jon, then why not just go, ‘I was afraid of Dominick Reyes. Now I want to go back to 205 and fight Jan Blachowicz because he beat Dom.’ That’s crazy. Why would he do that? I mean, who does that? Who does that?

“He could have fought Reyes. This could have been him and Reyes. This was supposed to be him and Reyes. Instead, he gave up the belt. He gave up the belt and said, ‘I want to fight at heavyweight.’ Now, ‘Maybe, I’ll go back?’ How could you be so out of touch? I don’t get it. . . That’s your boy over there kicking people while they’re down and pretty much admitting, ‘I didn’t want to fight Dominick Reyes but I’ll fight Jan Blachowicz.’ That’s crazy.”

It is an interesting theory by Cormier and one Jones has yet to respond to.

ViaMMAFighting

