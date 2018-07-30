Daniel Cormier Believes Victory Over Brock Lesnar May Make him Heavyweight GOAT

UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier just wants to be remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all-time in both divisions that he holds the crown in.

In his latest fight, he pick up a knockout win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title at the UFC 226 pay-per-view even then moments right after the fight, set up his next bout which will see him defend the heavyweight strap against former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar that will likely go down in January of 2019.

Cormier recently appeared on The Steve Austin Show to talk with the WWE Hall of Famer about why he believes a win over Lesnar might put him in a situation where fight fans consider him one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all-time.

“Obviously he feels he deserves a rematch,” Cormier said on The Steve Austin Show recently (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “Again, for what he’s done in the sport, you would think that he would get a rematch but when there’s a fight like Lesnar on the horizon, you don’t turn your back. Honestly, Stipe has a lot of really loyal fans, but you can’t think for a second that if he would have won that fight, he wouldn’t have wanted or taken that Lesnar fight. It’s the biggest fight in the sport outside of fighting Conor McGregor and he fights at 155 pounds. So yeah, I’m gonna fight Brock.”

“Brock’s a big, bad, tough boy,” Cormier said. “A former UFC champ. Obviously he’s the WWE champion. Just a massive guy with a lot of fighting ability. I’ve known Brock a long, long time and I’m excited to compete against him. And really, not to compete against him, I want to put it on him because when you beat a guy like Brock Lesnar – if I beat the most dominant heavyweight champ of all time and then couple that with a fight over Brock, they may call me one of the great heavyweights of all time.”

“It’ll be tough but it’s always tough,” Cormier said. “It’s well-documented how difficult it is for me every time I go to 205. This will be nothing new. The next time I have a light heavyweight fight, I’ll go down there, I’ll make the weight, and I’ll fight. . . I do want to keep this belt. I don’t want to have to give it up because the UFC doesn’t believe I can make the weight. I can make the weight.”

