Daniel Cormier is an Early Betting Favorite Over Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier is already a betting favorite before he’s even signed on the dotted line to face Brock Lesnar.

This past Saturday night (July 7), Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to become a two-division champion. “DC” is the only UFC fighter to ever hold the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles simultaneously.

After the bout, Cormier called out Lesnar who was sitting at Octagon-side. Lesnar happily went inside the “Ultimate Proving Ground” and shoved the newly crowned heavyweight champion. UFC president Dana White later revealed that Cormier vs. Lesnar is planned.

There were many questions surrounding Lesnar’s inevitable return. One of them was whether or not Lesnar reentered the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool. USADA revealed that Lesnar did indeed reenter and he will be eligible to compete in Jan. 2019.

It didn’t take long for the oddsmakers to get to work. According to BetDSI Sportsbook, Cormier is already a -260 favorite over Lesnar, who sits at +200.

Lesnar was last seen in action back in July 2016. He initially earned a unanimous decision over Mark Hunt. That changed when Lesnar failed his UFC 200 drug test. The bout was changed to a No Contest and Lesnar was suspended.

Do you expect odds to change once Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar is actually announced and we get closer to fight night?