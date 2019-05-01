Daniel Cormier Early Betting Favorite In Stipe Miocic Rematch

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic are expected to have their long-awaited rematch at UFC 241 in August. According to BetOnline, “DC” is the early favorite to leave California “The Baddest Man On The Planet.” However, he is only a slight betting favorite:

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 Betting Odds

Daniel Cormier: -150

-150 Stipe Miocic: +130

+130

Cormier and Miocic initially fought back in July of last year. “DC” left the Octagon with a first-round knockout victory. The defeat marked the end of Miocic’s historic heavyweight title run, as he was the first and only man to have ever defended the title three times. The loss also snapped Miocic’s six-fight win streak.

As for Cormier, he is currently on a seven-fight win streak. His last official defeat was back in January of 2015. Jon Jones bested Cormier after five rounds of action at UFC 182. His 2017 knockout loss to Jones in their rematch was changed to a No Contest following Jones’ drug test failure.

After defeating Miocic, Cormier successfully defended the title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, headlining at Madison Square Garden. Following failed attempts at landing a fight with Brock Lesnar, Cormier will now rematch Miocic.

Do you think Cormier will retain his heavyweight title against Miocic?