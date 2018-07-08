Daniel Cormier Addresses Fighters Opposed to Brock Lesnar Confrontation

Daniel Cormier has fired back at fighters who didn’t like his confrontation with Brock Lesnar.

Cormier captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title last night (July 7). Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round of their UFC 226 main event to become a two-division champion. After the fight, Cormier called out Lesnar and was shoved by the WWE Universal champion. This led some to say the confrontation was staged.

“DC” is at the point where big money fights are all he wants to compete in. With just two more fights planned for his mixed martial arts career, Cormier wants to make sure his last bouts generate the most interest and money. The UFC plans to book Cormier vs. Lesnar early next year.

At the post-fight press conference, Cormier had a message to those who complained about his confrontation with Lesnar (via MMAFighting.com):

“‘Staged, they’re idiots’ — fine. Stay broke. You’ve got a guy like Brock Lesnar in front of you and you don’t go crazy on him? Are you crazy? Brock is a pro wrestler, he does fake fighting. So I will do fake fighting with you until I put my fist upside your face. I’ll do fake fighting with you, Brock. And then I’ll punch you upside your head. So yeah, yeah. You guys call it fake online. I see a bunch of fighters. ‘Oh, it’s so fake, I don’t want to watch this.’ Tune in and keep lacing my pockets. You’ve guys gotta get on board. These guys get on the microphone after their fights and say, ‘Yeah, it’s whatever the UFC decides.’ OK.”

USADA recently revealed that Lesnar has begun the process of reentering the testing pool. Lesnar still has six months left to serve out the suspension for a failed UFC 200 drug test.

