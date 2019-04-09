Daniel Cormier: Brock Lesnar Fight ‘Needs To Happen’

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says that the Brock Lesnar fight "needs to happen," after the match-up was teased last year.

Daniel Cormier is dead set on fighting Brock Lesnar next. The fight was teased last year after Cormier’s UFC heavyweight title victory over Stipe Miocic. Lesnar, who was in attendance, entered the Octagon and shoved Cormier. UFC President Dana White has said several times he wants to give “DC” that fight before he retires.

Cormier is doubling down, telling TMZ Sports that a fight against the now-former WWE Universal Champion is what he wants next:

“It’s the fight I want,” Cormier said. “I think everyone wants to fight Brock. We all want to fight Brock.”

Lesnar isn’t a full-time fighter, spending most of his time as a WWE Superstar in the world of professional wrestling. His last fight was in 2016 against Mark Hunt, which was originally a unanimous decision victory for “The Beast.” However, a failed drug test by Lesnar subsequently overturned that fight to a No Contest.

Despite this, Lesnar’s past accomplishments speak for themselves. He’s a former NCAA wrestling champion, an All-American, and a former UFC heavyweight champion. Cormier believes Lesnar is very deserving of a fight against him:

“It’s the fight. That’s the fight that needs to happen. You know, he’s a former UFC champ, All-American in college. This guy’s very, very deserving of a fight, and he’s gonna get it. Hopefully.”

Cormier went on to say he wants UFC President Dana White to get on the phone right now and open up talks with Lesnar to get their fight booked:

“Dana get on the phone right now. If you haven’t called him yet, do it today!! What are you waiting for?! Get this sh*t on the books. Let’s get this on the books!!”

In regards to Lesnar’s WrestleMania defeat to Seth Rollins over the weekend, Cormier had some words for the WWE star:

“Lick those wounds … ’cause I got some brand new ones waiting for ya.”

Do you think Cormier and Lesnar will get their desired money fight?