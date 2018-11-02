Daniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar Looks Tiny Since USADA Stepped In

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier believes Brock Lesnar’s physique has changed quite a bit.

Cormier is set to defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis tomorrow night (Nov. 3) at UFC 230. While he’s expected to fight Lesnar in 2019 if he gets past Lewis, “DC” admits he’s weighing his options on fighting Lesnar or Jon Jones a third time. UFC president Dana White has said that Lesnar may show up inside Madison Square Garden in New York City tomorrow night. Cormier warns that he’ll slap Lesnar if he gets out of line.

Daniel Cormier Feels Brock Lesnar Has Gotten Smaller

Cormier spoke to reporters during a recent media scrum as part of UFC 230’s fight week. He told the media that Lesnar hasn’t exactly looked as big as he has in the past (via MMAMania.com):

“January 26 in Anaheim? Is Brock eligible by then? Well, he looks smaller on WWE right now? You see his face? He looks tiny. Yeah, maybe on January 26. I think I have a wrestling tournament that weekend, But we will see.”

Officially, Lesnar hasn’t won a fight since July 2010. He had scored a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt back in July 2016, but he popped for banned substances and was suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The result of that bout was changed to a No Contest. Now that he’s back in the testing pool, Lesnar can’t slip up or else he can kiss his UFC title opportunity goodbye.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will stay clean before returning to the UFC?