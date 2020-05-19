Daniel Cormier Calls Jon Jones’ Callout Of Francis Ngannou ‘Gangster’

Daniel Cormier may not be chummy with Jon Jones but he’s giving credit where it’s due.

Jones is the UFC light heavyweight champion but it appears he’s eyeing a different challenge. “Bones” expressed confidence in moving up to the heavyweight division after seeing the efforts of Ovince Saint Preux against Ben Rothwell. Francis Ngannou asked Jones just how serious he is about moving up. This led to the two going back-and-forth on social media. While this isn’t really bad blood, the competitive nature between the two is alive and well.

Cormier Praises Jones For Ngannou Callout

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Cormier admitted that he finds Jones’ quest for a bout with Ngannou admirable (h/t BJPenn.com).

Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones calling out Francis Ngannou is "one of the most gangster things in the world."



“First off, I am quick to insult Jones. I will insult Jones on any day of the week. But, I will also give him credit where credit is due. I believe this Francis Ngannou thing is one of the most gangster things in the world,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “Why would you be scared of anyone in the world? Especially if you are a guy who has the accomplishments of Jones. Why? That’s the thing that I don’t get when people say me or Jon Jones that we are afraid of someone. It is the most asinine thing in the world. We are not afraid of anything. I think this Jones thing is cool. He’s like okay you want to fight let’s do it. That is what any person in the world a true fighter would do. I think hats off to Jones.”

UFC president Dana White has said that he doesn’t know whether or not Jones and Ngannou truly want to fight each other. Many expect Jones to put his light heavyweight gold on the line against either Dominick Reyes in a rematch or Jan Blachowicz. As for Ngannou, he appears to have set himself up for a heavyweight title shot but he may have to wait for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III.