Daniel Cormier Confident Khabib Will Make Weight Ahead Of UFC 229

Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t have trouble making weight for UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov defends his UFC lightweight title this Saturday night (Oct. 6) against Conor McGregor. This is being called the biggest fight in UFC history by many including the promotion’s president Dana White. The latest word from White has UFC 229 trending at three million pay-per-view buys.

Daniel Cormier Expects Khabib To Make Weight

Cormier, the two-division UFC champion and Nurmagomedov’s teammate, says that “The Eagle’s” past weight cutting issues are behind him. “DC” told TMZ Sports that Nurmagomedov will tip the scales at the correct weight tomorrow morning (via MMAMania.com):

“Oh yeah, he’ll make weight. Yeah, he’s fine. He’s like 11 pounds over weight as of yesterday. He’s looking great. Khabib’s ready to go, weight’s good, his mental’s good, physical, he’s great. He has to be firing on all cylinders because it’s such a tough fight with McGregor, but he’s ready to go. He’s ready to go out there and really impose his fighting style on Conor and get his hand raised.”

McGregor hasn’t competed in an MMA bout since Nov. 2016. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov has had two fights during McGregor’s inactivity. “The Eagle” earned dominant decision victories over Edson Barboza and Al Iaquinta. During this time, McGregor was preparing for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and enjoying the fruits of his labor from that spectacle.

Tonight, the final UFC 229 pre-fight press conference will take place. Nurmagomedov, McGregor, and White will be speaking in front of fans and reporters. MMA News has you covered with a live stream of the presser.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will avoid the scale fail tomorrow?