Quote: Daniel Cormier Shouldn’t Worry About ‘Coward’ Jon Jones

A teammate of Daniel Cormier and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) newcomer says “DC” shouldn’t concern himself with Jon Jones again.

The rivalry between Cormier and Jones is well-documented. The two were said to have been involved in a brief spat long before their first fight was even booked. Jones claims he made a joke to Cormier about being able to take him down and “DC” took offense to it. The two brawled at a media day session back in Aug. 2014. Jones is 1-0, 1 NC against Cormier. “Bones” initially scored a knockout win over “DC” in their rematch, but popped for turinabol.

Deron Winn Calls Jon Jones A ‘Coward’

Deron Winn appeared on the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” During his appearance, Winn explained why he believes Cormier should rid himself of the Jones saga:

“I don’t think he should ever worry about a guy like Jon Jones ever again. And as much as people want to act like [Jones is] the greatest — he’s a cheat. He’s a coward, he’s a cheat, he’s never been legal. Even these past couple of fights, he keeps failing drug tests, so he’s a cheat and his legacy will always be tarnished. ‘DC’ has passed something crazy like 60 USADA tests from when he was wrestling in the Olympics. He’s a clean, fair, hardworking guy, and I want him to get one more big paycheck and get out. He doesn’t need anymore, he’s submitted his legacy, he’s done things that only a couple of people have ever done. His only loss is to the biggest fraud in MMA.”

Winn is set to make his UFC debut on June 22. He’ll go one-on-one with Markus Perez at UFC Greenville.