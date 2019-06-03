Daniel Cormier Delivers Send-Off to Alexander Gustafsson

Another legendary past opponent of Alexander Gustafsson has come forward to express gratitude for contributions made to the sport by The Mauler. Reigning UFC heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took to Instagram Sunday evening, one day after Gustafsson announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, to share his thoughts on his former foe:

“ Alex, you will forever be one of the biggest players in my journey. We’ve agreed, we have argued and bickered, but ultimately you made me better. You made the sport better. You are a warrior and will be truly missed! I understand the motivation changes and for you it is now your family. I say now you’re starting to really live the good life. Congrats on a great career my man! You’re a hammer! see you around Cormier posted.

Daniel Cormier’s first successful defense of the light heavyweight championship came against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 192 in a highly competitive split-decision. The image included in Cormier’s post reflects the war the two combatants endured and the mutual respect that arose in its immediate aftermath.

But as Cormier confessed, that mutual respect hasn’t always been present, as Cormier once vowed to never share the Octagon with Gustafsson again following a dispute between the two fighters last summer. Alexander Gustafsson constantly lobbied for a title shot and not unlike Cormier’s next opponent, Stipe Miocic, Cormier was not a fan of the way the Swede went about it. But in the end, the respect one earns after taking a fighter the caliber of Daniel Cormier to his limits is never forgotten.

